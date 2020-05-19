Donna Marie Stahl Weaver, 60, of Smithton, passed away, Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, in the comfort of her home, while being comforted by her loving family.She was born Sept. 7,1959, in Monongahela, the daughter of the late Donald and Maxine Comer Stahl.Donna was a graduate of Yough High School, Class of 1978. She was a member of the Barren Run United Methodist Church. She was a cashier for Bill's Golf Land, Route 51, Belle Vernon, for nearly 30 years. She was a member of Smithton Fire Department Ladies Axillary for a number of years. She loved to camp at the Hide Away Campground, Normalville, with her "peeps." She was a very social person and was very involved in her community functions and certainly was loved by all.Donna is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted husband, Lawrence E. Weaver, whom she married April 29, 2001; her loving children, Glenn Christner Jr. and wife Nichole of Smithton and Chad E. Christner and wife Sarah of West Newton; her loving stepchildren,Michael Weaver of Florida, Robert Weaver and wife Amy of Ridgley, W. Va., Eric Weaver of York, Brian Weaver and wife Crystal of Ridgley, W. Va.; her devoted grandchildren, Hannah Christner, Glenn Christner, Elliott and Phillip Christner, and Baby Christner, to be born Aug. 3, 2020; her step-grandchildren, Robert L.Weaver Jr., Phoebe Weaver, Meghan Weaver, and Jacob Weaver; her loving siblings, Donald Stahl and wife Beth and Jackie Bruno and husband Don, and Ronald Stahl and wife Annette, all of Smithton; and her loving fur baby, Max.Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with the Rev. John Logan, pastor of Barren Run United Methodist Church, officiating.Interment and committal service will be held in Barren Run Cemetery.To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 19, 2020.