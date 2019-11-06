|
|
Donna Rose Craft Dull of Bullskin Twp. went home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2019.
She was a member of the Lost No More Ministries Church of Bullskin Township.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, William A. Craft; and mother, Rose Ward Craft; husband, Samuel "Bud" Dull; sisters, Betty Coleman and Lois Rork; and a brother, William Craft.
Surviving are her sister, Judy Myers; daughter, Kathy Willis-Glowacki and husband William Glowacki Sr. of Bullskin Township, with whom she resided for the past two years; daughter, Judy Snyder and husband Jerry Snyder; and son, James Workman and wife Cindy; also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved the Lord, her faithful dog, Rosie, and her best friends, Allie Nelson and Doris Loncharich.
At Donna's request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Lost No More Ministries Church at the Bullskin Township Grange.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Donna to a person or family in need.
Arrangements are under the direction of Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Donna's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.
Richard Rega, funeral director.