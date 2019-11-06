Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Lost No More Ministries Church at the Bullskin Twp. Grange.
Donna R. Dull Obituary

Donna Rose Craft Dull of Bullskin Twp. went home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2019.

She was a member of the Lost No More Ministries Church of Bullskin Township.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, William A. Craft; and mother, Rose Ward Craft; husband, Samuel "Bud" Dull; sisters, Betty Coleman and Lois Rork; and a brother, William Craft.

Surviving are her sister, Judy Myers; daughter, Kathy Willis-Glowacki and husband William Glowacki Sr. of Bullskin Township, with whom she resided for the past two years; daughter, Judy Snyder and husband Jerry Snyder; and son, James Workman and wife Cindy; also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved the Lord, her faithful dog, Rosie, and her best friends, Allie Nelson and Doris Loncharich.

At Donna's request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Lost No More Ministries Church at the Bullskin Township Grange.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Donna to a person or family in need.

Arrangements are under the direction of Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

Please visit Donna's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.

Richard Rega, funeral director.

