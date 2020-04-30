|
Donna Rae (Basinger) Geary, 71, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 9, 1948, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Howard Earl and Hazel (Taylor) Basinger.
Donna was a loving homemaker to her family. She was an avid bingo player, and you could always catch her playing at one of the many local fire departments in the area.
She was Protestant by faith.
Donna is survived by her loving daughters, Kathy (Clark) Hill, Kimberly (Clark) Yealey and husband Jerry, and Kelly (Clark) Swan and husband Brian; grandchildren, Daphne Kinsman, Cami Johnson, Miranda Bageant, Sunni Lowery, Joshua Clark, April Wingard, Colton Swan, Clay Swan, Sabrina Yealey, Jerry Yealey, and Kevin Harr; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Cheryl Hixson and husband James, Genie O'Nell, Ronald Basinger and companion Betty, Darlene Basinger, and James Basinger; and longtime friend of the family, Mark Wade.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna M. Clark; great-granddaughter, Ariel Kinsman; sister, Lois Nicholson; and brothers, Clifford Basinger, William Basinger, and Richard Basinger.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
There will be no visitation or services held, and interment will be private.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donna's family would like to give special thanks to the AseraCare Hospice team – especially Bernie, Tami and Brian, for all of the wonderful care and compassion.
