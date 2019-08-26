|
Donna Wiley, 71, of Connellsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in her home. She did not succumb to her disease and gracefully fought to the end. She was in the presence of her loving family.
Donna was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She adored her children and every moment with them. Being a grandmother came naturally. She made herself available always for them and would talk about them to anyone who would listen.
She made friends everywhere she went. She was fun, loving, witty, caring, and strong.
She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Mildred Fuller; and her siblings, Marlene Marsinek, David Fuller, Ralph "Sonny" Fuller and Marion Kozar.
She leaves behind a son Shawn Fuller and wife Tiffany of Champion; a daughter Crystal Pounds and husband Freddy of Dunbar; a grandson Devin Fuller from Germany; and Caitlyn and Connor Pounds of Dunbar.
She shared a home in Connellsville with her sister Norma Jean Yauger, who took excellent care of her until her last breath.
Her best friend of 70 years, Lois Corvin visited often and was always there with a helping hand. Luke 1:50 He always gives mercy to those who worship him.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice nurses Carol and Cathy and Pastor Lee Maley, her pastor for many years, whom she thought the world of. She enjoyed their visits.
Family and friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of the funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430), with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
To leave a message or send condolences, visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.