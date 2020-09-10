1/
Doris D. Clark
Doris D. Clark, 87, formerly of Mt. Independence, passed away Wednesday, Sept.9, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Additional visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, at 10 Valley Farms, 183 Duck Pond Road, Connellsville. Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org.

To view Doris's complete obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
