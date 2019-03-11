Doris Elaine Henry Hankle, 93, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Meyersdale, a daughter of the late Brent L. and Bertha A. Gerhard Henry.

Doris was born and grew up in Meyersdale. She moved with her family to Connellsville her senior year of high school. Doris loved life and was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She made friends easily and was genuine in her relationships.

Doris was an avid reader and a big and knowledgeable Pittsburgh sports fan.

She was a charter member and past officer of the Dunbar Township Lioness Club.

Doris had a deep and strong faith in the Lord. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Doris is survived by her loving family, including her children, Robert Hankle and wife Marcia of Teaneck, N.J., Elaine Chojnacki and husband Joseph of Connellsville, Greg Hankle of Connellsville, Chris Hankle of Connellsville, and Linda Kernisky and husband John of Monessen; her grandchildren, Matt, Ben, and Ryan Hankle, Emily and Bobby De- Bolt, Rachel Hankle and fiance Bryan Yingst, and John R. and Christopher M. Kernisky; her great-grandchildren,

Elliott and Liam DeBolt, Charlotte Hankle, and Henry Yingst; her sisters, Shirley Noschese, Joyce Maruca and husband Barry, and Carol Witt and husband Richard; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Hankle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Hankle on May 4, 1978; her son, Mark E. Hankle; her brothers, Vernon L. Henry and Robert J. Henry; and her sisters, Mary Halfhill, Jean Mallory and Betty Lane.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, where a prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Robert Keffer, OSB, as celebrant.

A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

