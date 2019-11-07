|
|
Doris E. Stickle, 92, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Connellsville, daughter of the late Rockwell and Margaret Rhodes Critchfield.
She graduated from Connellsville High School in 1944. Doris was the owner and operator of Stickle's Snack Bar in Connellsville for 60 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, David P. Stickle; her sisters, Clara Jean Critchfield and Margaret Ann Friel; and her nephew, Thomas R. Friel.
She is survived by her niece, Leah J. Bosley and husband Wiliam of Markleysburg; nephews, Robert E. Friel and wife Denise of Connellsville, and John J. Friel and wife Debbie of Export; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She had been a resident of Henry Clay Villa in Markleysburg since 2013. Her family would like to give special thanks to the management and staff there for the excellent care they provided over the years.
Doris was known for her love of animals and her generosity, especially to her loved ones.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.
Interment will be in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Fayette Friends of Animals in memory of Doris E. Stickle.
