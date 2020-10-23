1/
Doris J. Quinlan
Doris J. (Arvin) Quinlan, 83, of Dunbar, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.

She was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Pennsville, a daughter of the late Herman and Kathryn (Stouffer) Arvin.

Doris was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School.

Throughout her life, she was a loving homemaker to her family. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris took great pride in decorating her home for the many holidays of the year.

She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing bingo.

Doris was a former member of the Dunbar Fireman's Club Ladies Auxiliary, where she was a past officer.

She was Protestant by faith. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Doris is survived by her four loving children, Donald Quinlan of Uniontown, Michael Quinlan of Dunbar, Kimberly Darnell and companion Bruce of Dunbar, and Mary Pat and husband Donnie Sines of Dunbar; grandchildren, Eugene "Hawkie" Darnell Jr., Heather, Elisha Darnell, Amanda Pisczek and husband Kristopher, and Sarah Koffler; great-grandchildren, Trey Darnell and girlfriend Aya, Jais Darnell, Ethan Darnell, Connor Pisczek, Logan Pisczek, Zackery Koffler, and Jaxson Koffler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Doris also is survived by her extended family, the Sineses; and her beloved cat, Slash.

In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Donald P. "Ace" Quinlan; brothers, Melvin Arvin and wife Mary Catherine, Herman Arvin, and Charles Arvin; sisters, Ruth (Arvin) Thompson, Betty Arvin, and Sandy Arvin; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Quinlan; brothers in-law, Thomas Quinlan and wife Mildred, and James Quinlan; sister-in-law, Patricia Quinlan; and son-in-law, Eugene K. Darnell.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

In following with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, Doris's family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed during visitation and the funeral services.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.
