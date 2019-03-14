Doris Lee Petrock, 78, of Vanderbilt, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital.

She was born Dec. 27, 1940, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late George W. and Nellie (Thomas) Sumey.

Doris retired from the former Lint's Personal Care Home, Connellsville, after 25 years of service.

Doris is survived by four children: Gregory Petrock of Pitgas, Douglas Petrock and wife Toni of Pelham, Ala., Bradley Petrock of Smock, and Jason Petrock of Ohio; two grandchildren, Andrew and Madalin Petrock; two brothers, Dale Sumey and wife Bonnie of San Angelo, Texas, and Keith Sumey and wife Lisa of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, Blanche Anderson and husband John of Fort Myers, Fla., and Nellie Mae Evans and husband Larry of Vanderbilt; many nieces and nephews; and her pet dog, Nano.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by a brother, George Sumey; and three sisters, Olive Shrew, Elanora Shaffer, and Wilma Cochran.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be private.

