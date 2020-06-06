Doris R. Bigam
Doris R. Bigam, 88, of Normalville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 4, 1932, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Ralph T. Black and the late Grace Coffman Black.

Doris was a 1950 graduate of Connellsville High School. She was a member of the Normalville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Kathy L. Bigam of Normalville, R. Scott Bigam and his companion Victoria Ostrowski of Normalville, and Mark D. Bigam and his wife Kathy Jo of Normalville; her grandchildren, Rhonda Fisher and her companion Corey Stennett, Gretchen Snider and her husband Rob, Beth Fisher and her companion Lee Hunter, Leslie Krocha and her husband Justin, Andrew Bigam, Amber Cross and her husband Jason, and Matthew Bigam and his wife Josie; and her great-grandchildren, Connor Stennett, Autumn Krocha, Annie Krocha and Kameron Krocha, Colby Burkett, and Chase Cross.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Bigam Jr. in 2006; her stepmother, Charlotte Towzey Black; a son-inlaw, James "Jag" Gallone; and a brother, Donald Black.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Ron Dugan officiating.

Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Normalville Area Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box R, Normalville, PA 15469, in memory of Doris R. Bigam.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 6, 2020.
