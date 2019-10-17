|
Dorothy A. Kelly (nee Smorada), 94, passed away Oct. 12, 2019.
Daughter of the late Anna (nee Bilpuch) and Louis Smorada, Dottie is survived by her loving daughter, Karen (Michael) Murray; beloved grandchildren, Robert Kelly, Colleen (Mark) Templeton, Tommy (Dana) Kelly, Moira Kelly, Lliam (Bethany) Kelly, Heather (Scott) Simoneau, and Susan Sluk; great-grandchldren, Finn Kelly, Anna Rose Simoneau, Michael Simoneau, John Michael Sluk, and Eryn Sluk; her beloved sister, Eleanor (William) Kania; as well as many, many nieces and nephews.
Dottie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the late Robert Kelly; her son, Thomas (Mary) Kelly; and her siblings, Paul (Josephine) Smorada, Anna Kluska, Margaret (Martin) Turosak, Kathryn (William) Molchan, Mary Louise (Lee) Froelich, and John Smorada.
Dottie enjoyed spending time with her family, including a Smorada family reunion every year, and loved shopping, crocheting, crafting wreaths, and generally enjoyed life; despite her visual ailments and challenges, Dottie never missed a thing.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dottie's Life Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Dunn-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, followed by her service at 12:30 p.m.
A burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Connellsville.