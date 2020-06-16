Dorothy E. Henderson
Dorothy E. Henderson, 85, of Dunbar, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 28, 1935, in Confluence, daughter of George William Shuckhart and Ada Lytle Shuckhart.

She had worked as a cashier for Pechins.

Surviving are her children, Donna Henderson, Mark (Karen) Henderson, Barry Henderson, Daniel (Brenda) Henderson; her grandchildren, Matthew, Barry, Josh, Nathan, Brandon, Jodi, Ashley, Amanda and Brandi; brothers, Elmer (Dolores) Shuckhart and John Edward Shuckhart; great-grandchildren, Dae-lin, Dannielle, Kaiden and Bobby; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Melvin Henderson; grandson, Joseph Brian Wingrove; brothers, Lester, Chuck, Roger and Jimmy; sisters, Betty, Clema, Elsie and Helen.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
