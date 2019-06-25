Dorothy J. Felgar Johnson, 87, of Scottdale, passed away early Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Scottdale, the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth Ann Gallager Felgar, who died in 1972 and 1979, respectively. Dorothy was a longtime and faithful member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and a former member of the church choir. She was a graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1949, and also a graduate of California Cosmetology, Class of 1960, and then became the owner and operator of Dorothy's Beauty Shop in East Huntingdon Township for 50 years. Dorothy is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Donna Britt and husband Mark of Scottdale, and Don Johnson of Scottdale; Dorothy's daughter-in-law, Paula Sansone Johnson of Scottdale; her eight grandchildren, Jannah Britt Green of Barcelona, Josh Britt and wife Liz of Salt Lake City, Utah, Marquel Formato and husband Joe of Scottdale, Matt Britt of Corpus Christi, Texas, Kara Britt and husband Lono Lindsey of Waimea, Hawaii, Caleb Johnson and Erin Solari of New York, N.Y., Seth Johnson and Tina of New Orleans, La., and Luke Johnson and Mindy Hixson of Johnstown; her six great-grandchildren; her three loving sisters, Muriel Booher of Connellsville, Margie Coughenour of Scottdale, and Martha Tietze of Herminie. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley M. Johnson (Aug. 21, 2006); her twin sister, Doris June Felgar; siblings, Betty Keffer, Jack Felgar, Frances Welch, Mary Keffer, Edith Kelley, Robert Felgar and Sam "Junior" Felgar. Family and friends of Dorothy are cordially invited from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Additional visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, South Huntingdon Township, with her pastor, Thomas Shirer, officiating. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy's wish was to have memorials be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093, in memory of her precious twin sister, who died at 17 years of age from leukemia. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, or send flowers, please visit www.kapr.com.