Dorothy Jean (McGinnis) Yakimick, 94, of Connellsville, died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 21, at Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born, July 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Catherine (Anthony) McGinnis.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville. Prior to her retirement, she worked for many years as a phone operator for Bell Telephone Company.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Yakimick; a brother, Donald Mc- Ginnis; and a sister, Frances L. McGinnis.

At Dorothy's request, there will be no public visitation.

Blessing and committal services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at Green Ridge Memorial Park, with the Rev. Fr. Julius U. Capongpongan as celebrant.

Interment will follow at the cemetery.

