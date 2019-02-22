Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Yakimick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Yakimick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy J. Yakimick Obituary

Dorothy Jean (McGinnis) Yakimick, 94, of Connellsville, died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 21, at Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born, July 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Catherine (Anthony) McGinnis.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville. Prior to her retirement, she worked for many years as a phone operator for Bell Telephone Company.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Yakimick; a brother, Donald Mc- Ginnis; and a sister, Frances L. McGinnis.

At Dorothy's request, there will be no public visitation.

Blessing and committal services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at Green Ridge Memorial Park, with the Rev. Fr. Julius U. Capongpongan as celebrant.

Interment will follow at the cemetery.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.