Dorothy Lee (Sapen) Orr, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones, listening to "Amazing Grace" and her favorite country artist, Luke Bryan, after battling Alzheimer's disease for many years.

Dorothy was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Uniontown.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Sue (Brienza) Sapen; her husband, John T. Orr Jr.; and her baby boy, James Michael Miller (Beucher).

Dorothy is survived by her loving daughters, Barbara Hartman and husband Tom of Jefferson Hills, and Jerri Goretsky and husband Wally of Connellsville; her wonderful granddaughters, Nikki Kozak and husband Chris of Castle Shannon, and M. Assunta Goretsky, J.D. of Connellsville; and beautiful great-grandchildren, Lily and Cable Kozak. In addition, Dorothy leaves behind beloved niece, Denise Trimble, her husband Patrick and their children, Alyssa and Sean of Mt. Pleasant; and stepson, Thomas Orr and wife Sandy and their family of Dunbar. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Crosby and Booboo, and granddogs, Chewy, Sammie, and Sidney. Dorothy was the second of five daughters. Her sisters are Cecilia Bucci and husband Tony of Dunbar, Erma Fabian of West Leisenring, Cynthia Glass and husband George of Strongville, Ohio, and Linda Smith and husband Howie of Scottdale.

Dorothy worked at Anchor Hocking Glass for many years as a supervisor before retiring in 2000 after the death of her husband, John. After retirement, Dorothy took primary care of her mother, Sue, and after her death, returned to work as a cafeteria lady, first as a volunteer, then as an employee of Geibel Catholic Junior High School. Dorothy volunteered at her church, St. Rita's and followed her mother's footsteps as a Christian Mother. In the last couple of years, she enjoyed being with her family and taking care of them, particularly her daughter Jerri after numerous back surgeries. She also enjoyed bingo and belonged to card clubs.

In a special way, the family would like to thank 365 Hospice for all the love and support during the last couple of months, especially Mary, Becky, Ashley, and Vera. Also, thank you to Susie Arvin and Shelly for sitting with Dorothy. Your help was appreciated more than you know.

Per Dorothy's wishes, there will be no funeral. She wanted everyone to remember her as she was: loving, kind, and above all, opinionated until the end. We lived life on her terms, and she will be greatly missed but never forgotten. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Arrangements are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Institute at the University of Pittsburgh.

