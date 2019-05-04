Home

Dorothy R. Marengo

Dorothy R. Marengo Obituary

Dorothy R. Marengo, 90, of Connellsville, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital.

She was born May 7, 1928, in Fairbanks, a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Cappozoli) Zammarelli.

Dorothy was a member of St. Rita RC Church. She was also a member of American Legion Post 301Ladies Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Thomas Marengo and wife Jane of Tampa, Fla., and Michael Marengo of Connellsville; three daughters; Suszanne Huey of Kissimmee, Fla., Victoria Ann Ahedo of Tampa, Fla., and Tina Marie Kuhns and husband David of South Connellsville; grandchildren, Victor Marengo, Todd Marengo, Michelle Petrowski-High, Mark Petrowski, Tara Lee Burnsworth-Ahedo, and David and Dylan Kuhns; six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kayla, Jayden, Lillian, Giovanni, and Matteo; one great-great-granddaughter, Eliana; several nieces and and nephews; and her pet dog and companion, Cosmo.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Victor Marengo; two brothers, Nick Zammarelli and Alfonso Zammarelli; and two sisters, Betty Meegan and Madeline Cortez.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. The time of the prayer service on Wednesday will be announced at a later date.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

