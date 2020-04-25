|
Dorretta W. Hodge, 96, of Connellsville, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in the Hillside Estates.
She was born Sept. 12, 1923, in Bullskin Township, a daughter of the late W. Wilmer and Viola P. Struthers Woods.
Mrs. Hodge was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School and attended secretarial training school She was formerly employed as a clerical worker for West Penn Railways, and she was employed for 30 years by the Bruner Insurance Agency. Dorretta was a longtime member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America, where she taught Sunday School, was the church pianist and organist, assisted with the Bible School, and was also the church historian. She greatly loved gardening and riding her John Deere tractor.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her children, John E. Hodge and his wife Virginia of Connellsville, Donald R. Hodge and his wife Cynthia of Connellsville, and Janet H. Burkhart and her husband Bill of Scottdale; a son-in-law, Dennis Bruner of Indian Head; her grandchildren, Michelle Hodge Keslar and her husband Chris, Michael Hodge and his wife Tabetha, David Bruner and his wife Denise, Michael Bruner and his wife Vynessa, Keith Bruner and his wife Gemma, Adam Hodge and his wife Jessica, Jessica Hodge Show and her husband Dennis, Leanne Hodge Smith and her husband Zach, Bethany Burkhart Zawisza and her husband Dan, and Stephen Burkhart and his wife Natalie; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Dorretta was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jess W. Hodge; a daughter, Dorothy E. Bruner; one brother, J.T. Woods and his wife Reva Jane of Connellsville; and two sisters, Helen Kelly and her husband Kenneth and Ruth Kelly and her husband Orran, both of Smithton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private, with interment in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you the staff of Hillside Estates and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and loving concern for Mrs. Hodge.
