|
Douglas A. "Doug" Leighty Jr., 52, of Scottdale, died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous 2-year battle with ALS.
He was born March 31, 1967, in Greensburg, the son of Douglas A. Leighty Sr. and Theresa Palla Leighty of Ruffsdale.
He was a member of The Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson.
Doug was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1985. He was also a graduate of St. Vincent College, Latrobe, where he received a degree in computer science.
He was employed by UPS, New Stanton, as an IT Tech for 28 years. He coached high school football at Southmoreland, and also the baseball team. He also coached for Bullskin baseball and football teams and St. John the Baptist Parochial School's basketball team. Doug will always be remembered by the teams he coached for his knowledge, love and friendship. He enjoyed spending time with his sons, by being involved in coaching them and their teams throughout their school years.
Doug was a loving husband to his wife and father to his sons, and also to his many friends throughout his lifetime.
Doug is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Cathileen Leighty (Mucha), whom he married Sept. 2, 1995; his three loving and devoted sons: Douglas A. Leighty, Zakery A. Leighty, and Jonathan J. Leighty, all of Scottdale; his brother, Kenneth J. Leighty of Ruffsdale; his father-in-law, Anthony "Tony" Mucha of Connellsville; his brothers- and sisters in-law, Kimmie Mucha of Scottdale, Debbie Mucha and Brian Leonard of Connellsville, and Anthony W. Mucha of Connellsville; his nephews, Michael Mucha, Jared Mucha, and Adam "Bub" Mucha; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Doug's family cordially invites his family and friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, the time of a funeral liturgy, to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque, administrator for the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Scottdale, officiating.
Private interment will follow.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be directed to a scholarship fund for Southmoreland High School, for multi-sport activities, in memory of Doug Leighty.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.