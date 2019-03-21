Douglas E. "DJ" Show, 21, of Mill Run, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident.

He was born Sept. 30, 1997, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Douglas F. and Lisa D. Arsenberger Show of Mill Run.

DJ was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 2016. He worked as a clearing foreman for Frontier Enviromental Services of Donegal and was also a lifetime farmer in Mill Run. One of DJ's passions was riding snowmobiles, and he was also big into truck-pulling. He was a truck puller for Full Pull Productions and had his own truck, called Showtime. DJ was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Mill Run.

In addition to his father and mother, Douglas F. and Lisa D. Arsenberger Show of Mill Run, DJ is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Joshua Brooks and fiancee Carlie Terhorst of Mt. Pleasant, Alexandra Show of Greensburg, Cassandra Beucher and husband Sam of Connellsville, and Brandon Show of Connellsville; his maternal grandparents, Daun and Karen Arsenberger of York; his paternal grandparents, Francis and Patty Show of Mill Run; his aunts and uncles, Kim Cable and husband Jim of York, Nikki

Fanus and husband Adam of Leola, Dana McKay and husband Lud of Odessa, Fla., Dennis Show and wife Jessica of Mill Run, and David Show and wife Katie of Ridgeley, W.Va.; and several cousins and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Thursday and from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Chris McLaughlin officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.