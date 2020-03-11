|
Douglas L. Dunston, 78, of North East, Md., died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center, Elkton, Md.
Born Jan. 26, 1942, in Connellsville, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Olive Gail (Leasher) Dunston.
Doug retired after 40 years of service with Cecil County Public Schools. He started out teaching at Perryville High School and became the guidance counselor at Bohemia Manor High School, then assistant principal at Elkton Middle School. This started his tenure serving as principal, first at Elkton Middle School, then at Elkton High School, North East Middle School, and finally, at Cecil County School of Technology. When Doug retired, he was serving as the Coordinator of Student Services for the Cecil County Department of Education.
He was a member of the Upper Bay Museum, North East, Md., and a 50-year member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Connellsville.
He enjoyed collecting decoys, antiques of all kinds, and playing tennis.
Survivors include his daughter, Brooke Lea Borrelli and husband Matt of Selbyville, Del.; and granddaughter,
Maggie Elizabeth Borrelli.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 S. Main St., North East, Md. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Following the funeral service, a reception will be held at a location to be announced.
Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Friday in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Doug to the Upper Bay Museum, sent in care of the funeral home at the address listed above.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.