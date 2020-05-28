Duane R. Wurst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane R. Wurst, 59, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Frick Hospital. He was born Nov. 21, 1960, in Pittsburgh, son of Robert J. Wurst and Rebecca A. Edeburn Wurst.He was preceded in death by his loving Pap Pap and Mum Mum, Herb and Helen Edeburn.Duane was a 1978 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and Triangle Tech. He worked for United Fire Proofing. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant YMCA, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.In addition to his parents, left to cherish Duane's memory are his daughter, Heather R. Wurst Junk (Dexter) of Everson; grandchildren, Mia Avery Junk and Aiden Dexter Junk; and special cousins, Kevin and Shannon Edeburn.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, where friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. today.Interment will be private. COVID-19 social distancing measures will be followed.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories, Inc.
80 Morgantown St
Uniontown, PA 15401
(866) 439-2577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved