Duane R. Wurst, 59, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Frick Hospital. He was born Nov. 21, 1960, in Pittsburgh, son of Robert J. Wurst and Rebecca A. Edeburn Wurst.He was preceded in death by his loving Pap Pap and Mum Mum, Herb and Helen Edeburn.Duane was a 1978 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and Triangle Tech. He worked for United Fire Proofing. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant YMCA, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.In addition to his parents, left to cherish Duane's memory are his daughter, Heather R. Wurst Junk (Dexter) of Everson; grandchildren, Mia Avery Junk and Aiden Dexter Junk; and special cousins, Kevin and Shannon Edeburn.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, where friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. today.Interment will be private. COVID-19 social distancing measures will be followed.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Daily Courier on May 28, 2020.