Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 437-2756
Dylan A. Tristani Obituary

Dylan A. Tristani, 27, of Jacksonville, Texas, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Dylan was born July 31, 1992, the son of Kristin R. (Szabo) and Anthony (Tony) A. Tristani Jr. of Dunbar.

Being Catholic by faith, he attended St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church in Leisenring and found family in Jacksonville, Texas, at the Central Baptist Church. Dylan went to Geibel Catholic School for his early education, but he graduated from Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 2010.

He worked several years on the pipeline in many states for Michel's Corporation as an oiler/operator. Most recently, he oversaw operations at the Diamond T. Ranch in Jacksonville, Texas, working with Wagyu beef cattle.

His most enjoyable days were spent hunting, fishing, traveling and enjoying the many people who shared his laughter and adventures along the way. He brought smiles and hugs with his easy going way into the hearts of many. Dylan was a kind, compassionate, loving, charismatic and loyal son, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend.

He was predeceased by his best friend and brother, Trevor James; an aunt, Karen (Szabo) Engel; paternal grandfather, Anthony Tristani Sr.; and uncle,

Michael Tristani.

He is survived by his parents; paternal grandmother, Louise (Crayton) Tristani of Connellsville; maternal grandparents, Shirley (Martin) and Michael James Szabo of Dunbar; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Dylan was a bright light to all and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Friends are welcome from 2-8 p.m. Friday at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, where a Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. A Panachida service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Byzantine Church, Leisenring.

Tributes are welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.

