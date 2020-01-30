Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Dylan M. Nicholson

Dylan M. Nicholson Obituary

Dylan M. Nicholson, 21, of Bullskin Township, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Dylan was born Dec. 11, 1998, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Jason Nicholson of Massachusetts and Jami Wiltrout and fiance Rob Halfhill of Bullskin Township.

Dylan was a member of Grace Baptist Chapel. He was employed by Levin's Warehouse, Smithton. Dylan had a deep appreciation for all music and was an avid sports fan.

In addition to his parents, Dylan is survived by his sister, Dalaney Nicholson; maternal grandparents, Sam and Melinda Halfhill, and Mark and Janis Firestone; paternal grandfather, Pastor Ed Nicholson and his wife Janet; special cousin, Devan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Everson.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

