E. Arden White, 86, a lifelong resident of White, passed away into the arms of his Heavenly Father, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 25, 1934, in White, a son of the late Elmer and Lida Sheets White.
Arden was a self-employed carpenter and had his own business, Arden White General Contracting. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of God. Arden was a sports fan, and he liked to hunt and train hunting dogs. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wonderful family.
Arden will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving and caring wife of 67 years, Gleneda Geary White; his children, Dennis White and wife Christine of White, Denise Pritts and husband Randy of Champion, Steve White and wife Robin of Connellsville, and Jayme White and wife Jimmi of Greensburg; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom he loved spending time, Laura Pritts Gardiner and husband Mark and their children Cori and Grant, Julie Pritts Rubeo and husband Julian and daughter Victoria, Linnsey White Kenney and children Nicholas, Ethan, and Hailey, Nathan Pritts and wife Karly and children Heath and Nolan, Malory White Spring and husband Daniel, Aidan White, and Abigail White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arden was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, Arden was predeceased by his brothers, Lewis, Domer, Lloyd, Meryl, and Bryce White; and his sisters, Olive Mowry, Edith Coffman, Marie Ramsey, Hazel Keefer, and Sylvia Harrill.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Amedisys hospice team, especially Phyllis, and Pastor Rob Allison and Pastor Lee Maley.
In consideration of the COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no public viewing or services. Private services will be held for the family.
Interment will be in the Eutsey Cemetery, White, with Pastor Rob Allison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 109 Crossroad Road, Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of Arden White.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.