Earl B. Shipley, 64, of Indian Head, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Aug. 9, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of the late Eugene and Dora Anderson Shipley.

Earl was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1972. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a nuclear technician for Westinghouse. He was a member of the Harleys Owner Group "HOG" and the National Rifle Association.

Earl will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving companion of 18 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Wilkins Skoric; his children, Sandi Shipley of Connellsville and Mason Shipley of Indian Head; his stepchildren, Olivia Skoric and Theo Skoric, both of Uniontown; and his sisters, Vickey Kremposky of Lemont Furnace and Vanessa Massey of Rhode Island.

In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by a sister,

Jennifer McKnight.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Gary Hall officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery.

