Earl D. (Sonny) Hall Sr., 84, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, and rejoined his wife Betty, whom he dearly missed.

Mr. Hall was born May 15, 1936, in Scottdale, the son of the late Clarence and Vivian (Highberger) Hall.

Sonny attended Paradise United Methodist Church, Wooddale. He attended Scottdale High School. Sonny was a life member of the Bridgeport Sportsman's Club and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He often told stories of his trips to Glencoe, Greene County, and other hunting and fishing adventures. Sonny was a founding member of the Rural Area Concerned Citizens (RACC) and loved attending the Bullskin Opry and live country/ bluegrass music. Sonny was known to tinker in the garage, where he accumulated one of everything. He enjoyed woodworking, riding the John Deere, and drinking coffee.

He is survived by his loving family: His daughter, Ruby A. Hall Geyer; and his grandchildren, James Hall, Adam Hall (Jesse), Brad Geyer (Tobi), Eric Geyer (Kristyne), Melissa Hall, Brittany Mansberry (Brad), Jerry Hall, Brandi Hall, Danielle Dull (Justin), Joshua Hall (Kelley) and Rachel Hall. He also is survived by 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and his brother, Gilbert Hall.

In addition to Earl's parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Hall; children, Earl D. Hall Jr., Randy L. Hall, Amy S. Rose and Robin Hall; his grandson, Jessie Hall; his son-in-law, Randy Geyer; and several brothers and sisters, Betty Hall, Anna Mary Rhodes, Delores (Shug) Rice, Charles (Buzz) Hall, and Regis (Toot) Hall.

Honoring Earl's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-caruso funeralhome.com.