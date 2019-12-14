|
Earl E. Bruner, 91, of Lemont Furnace, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1928, in Donegal Township, a son of the late Glenn and Bessie Coffman Bruner.
Mr. Bruner was previously employed at the former Modulus Corporation, and he later worked as a truck driver for Cavanaugh Trucking. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Marion Lodge # 562 F&AM, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, and the Pittsburgh Consistory. He was also a member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion and a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Scottdale.
He is survived by three children, Terry Bruner and his wife Mary Ann of Butler and their son Brandon Bruner and his wife Katie of Prospect; Ted Bruner and his wife Laura of Mt. Pleasant and their children, Stephanie Kulp and her husband Tucker of Moon Township and Kristie Bruner of Moon Township; and Holly Fordyce and her husband Gene of Lemont Furnace and their children, Alexis Crawley and her husband Anthony of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Brielle Fordyce of Lemont Furnace; five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Haley, Shenandoah, Tegan and Sloane; one brother, Glenn Bruner Jr. of Indian Head; and one sister, Betty Ann Bruner of Tavares, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Roberta L. "Bobbie" Bruner; and a sister, Charlotte Jean Brougher.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Additional viewing will take place from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Trinity United Methodist Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. E. Robert Nagy officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard.
The Marion Lodge #562 F&AM will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
