Earl Edwin Calhoun, 91, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sat. June 1, 2019, in Greensburg. He was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Grindstone, Fayette County, a son of the late John William and Ada Delilah Cook Calhoun. Earl was a veteran of WWII having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a corporal. He was a radio technician and worked in the control towers of airports in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. He worked as a railroad engineer in the steel mills for U.S. Steel from 1947 to 1960. He later bought a truck and became an independent truck driver for General Delivery in Fairmont, WV. from 1961 till his retirement in 1990. After his retirement, Earl kept himself very busy with one mechanical project after another. He was very mechanically inclined and did both auto body work and auto mechanics. He was also skilled in carpentry, masonry work, plumbing and electrical work, which enabled him to build two of his homes himself. Earl really enjoyed boating, camping and deer hunting. He was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Connellsville. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Earl will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving daughters Barbara Ann Casini of Connellsville, Linda Sue Miller of Connellsville, Donna Jean Zimmerman and husband W. Allen of Dunbar, and Brenda Lee Ross and husband Joseph, Jr. of West Mifflin; his grandchildren Michael Casini, Jennifer Casini, Jessica Casini-Thompson, Amy Etling, Jeremy Miller, Lori Rosensteel, Tara Meyer, Allen Zimmerman, Joseph Ross and Angela Schwartz; his 24 great-grandchildren; and his two great-great-grandchildren. Earl was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Betty M. Caldwell Calhoun on Jan. 10, 2002; his son-in-law Ronald Miller; his sisters Ida Rosendale and Nellie Heckler; and his brothers John, Donald, Ralph, Wayne and Glenn Calhoun. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St. Connellsville (724-628-1430) where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville, with military rites conducted by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.