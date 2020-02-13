|
Earl Stouffer, 81, of Scottdale (Bullskin Township) passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Walden's View of North Huntingdon.
He was born March 16, 1938, in Bullskin Township, a son of the late K. Paul and Nevada Harshman Stouffer.
Prior to his retirement, Earl worked for Green Acres Contracting. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Pennsville Baptist Church. Earl loved hunting and fishing.
He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his children, Vernon T. Stouffer and wife Lynette of Scottdale, Kevin E. Stouffer of Scottdale, and Jason C. Stouffer and wife Lisa of New Alexandria; his grandchildren, Jordan, Brianna, Elijah, Abigail, Christina, Megan, and Josiah Stouffer; his brother, Jerry Stouffer and wife Joan of Chester, W.Va.; his sisters, Roberta Geyer and husband Carl of Connellsville and Carol Krieger of South Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Betty Lou Hunker Stouffer, who passed away July 24, 2015; his sisters, Margaret Schwab, Janet Pawlikowsky, and Myrtle Geyer; and his brothers, Paul G., Wayne, and James Stouffer.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the Pennsville Baptist Church, 3298 Richey Road, Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), with the Rev. Robert Bixel officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Stouffer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eagle Ranch Ministries Haitian Mission to support Hands of Compassion, 1579 Pleasant Valley Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, or online at eaglerm.org under the sponsorship page.
