Earl William Lewis was born June 28, 1941, in Scranton, to the late Earl Fellows and Phyllis Lena (Nash) Lewis, a descendant of Scranton's early and prominent Fellows and LaFrance families. He was a 1959 graduate of West Scranton High School and a 1963 graduate of Bloomsburg University. A beloved educator, he spent 29 years of his 33-year career teaching middle school students at the North Pocono School District. After retiring in 1996, he married and spent 22 years with the love of his life.

Few things appealed more to Earl than keeping up with current events via the Wall Street Journal while drinking a cup of black coffee. He spent years perfecting his special coffee blend and would never return home from a leisure travel adventure without a new bag of coffee with which to experiment.

During the last several years, he prepared this coffee for many guests at he and Susan's bed and breakfast.

He never turned down a prime rib dinner and enjoyed sitting at the table each night, snacking on peanuts and savoring a gin and tonic while rehashing the day's events.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Joy Lewis; four stepchildren, Gabrielle and husband Brent Burns of Hazel Green, Ala., Michael Sheridan and fiancée Rose Marie Fitch of Scranton, Julia Sheridan, and Andrea and husband David Moran of Bardstown, Ky.; and grandchildren, Isabella, Anthony, David, Caleb and Lucas. He also leaves behind a brother, Ronald and wife Janice of Nazareth; sisters-in-law, Jan and husband Lue Martin, and Andrea Joy, both of Connellsville, and Brenda Joy of Australia; brother-in-law, Steve and wife Marlene Joy of Newark, Calif.; dear friend Linda Feller of Moscow, Pa.; and his forever puppy, Jack.

Earl was laid to rest in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Connellsville. Brooks Funeral Home of Connellsville was entrusted with arrangements.

If desired, memorials may be made to Connellsville Area Community Ministries, P. O. Box 777, Connellsville, PA 15425.

