Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Easton C. Leasure

Easton C. Leasure Obituary

Easton Colt Leasure, of Connellsville, born Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, son of Charles Nelson Leasure and Tiffany Dawn Leighty Morgan, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Surviving are his parents; brothers, Gage Morgan and Logan Leasure; sister, Riley Morgan; paternal grandparents, Charles and Maureen Murphy; maternal grandfather, Tim White; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by three brothers; a sister; and maternal grandmother, Ellen Leasure.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Robert Stewart officiating.

