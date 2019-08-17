|
|
Easton Colt Leasure, of Connellsville, born Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, son of Charles Nelson Leasure and Tiffany Dawn Leighty Morgan, died Aug. 9, 2019.
Surviving are his parents; brothers, Gage Morgan and Logan Leasure; sister, Riley Morgan; paternal grandparents, Charles and Maureen Murphy; maternal grandfather, Tim White; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by three brothers; a sister; and maternal grandmother, Ellen Leasure.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Robert Stewart officiating.