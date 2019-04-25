Home

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Edgar E. McMaster

Edgar E. McMaster Obituary

Edgar E. McMaster, 91, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

He was born June 11, 1927, in Dawson, a son of the late Edgar and Nellie (Knight) McMaster.

Edgar retired from Anchor Hocking, Connellsville, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his son, Barry McMaster and his wife Shirley; two grandsons, Brian and Kevin McMaster; and four great-grandchildren, Nicole, Tyler Macy and Conor; and a sister, Eileen Bryner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris I. (Wiggins) Mc- Master; and a brother, James W. McMaster.

At Edgar's request, there will be no viewing or services.

Private inurnment will take place in the Scottdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremations Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.

