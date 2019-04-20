Edith Marlene (Franks) Eans, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home in Dunbar.

She was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Denbo to Kenneth and Clara (Falcone) Franks.

She was a loving homemaker who loved to cook, bake, and tend to her flowers, and enjoyed crafts and painting ceramics. Hummingbirds were a special joy to her, as she had an extensive collection featuring many unique kinds.

She married Jack Eans on Nov. 21, 1951, and they spent 68 wonderful years together side by side. They lived a simple, quiet and fulfilled life in Dunbar. Marlene had a quick wit and always came off with great "one-liners." She was a former member of the Franklin Memorial Methodist Church in Dunbar, Cove Run Free Methodist Church in Lemont Furnace, and the Dames of Malta, Connellsville.

Marlene was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Clara (Falcone) Franks; a sister, Ruby Jean Miller; and her grandson, Brian Clint Crossland.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Jack Eans; daughter, Debbie Crossland and her husband Merle of Lemont Furnace; and son, Richard Eans and wife Judy of Connellsville. Also surviving is her grandson, Dr. Troy Richard Eans and his wife Dr. Christa Eans of Southpointe.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-9 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, 724-277- 8514. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the funeral home, with Pastor Roger Yeager officiating.

Her final resting place will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.