Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Edna D. Ritter


1928 - 2019
Edna D. Ritter Obituary

She could scowl, and then light up the room with her smile.

This was Edna Dawn Long Hunter Ritter, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, who went to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Cape Coral, Fla., at the age of 91.

Her life began March 17, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, as a daughter of the late Harrison B. Long and the late Carrie B. Marks Long Smith.

She grew to finally graduate from the 1946 class of the former Hurst High School.

Her working career was 33 years at the former Anchor Hocking glass plant in Connellsville as a selector and quality controller.

In private life, Edna was a former member of Middle Presbyterian Church and an active member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, where she was also involved in many church ministries.

Socially, Edna was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies Society, Mt. Pleasant Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross Bloodmobile, the American Red Cross Daffodil Days, Kosciuszko Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Standard Shaft Ladies Auxiliary, and many more.

Edna (or Dawn, as many of you knew her) is survived by two daughters, Ellen Hunter of Kila, Mont., and Cindy Burke and husband John of Cape Coral, Fla.; two grandchildren, Bryce Keene and wife Maranda of Cape Coral, Fla., and Michael Gould and wife Chelsea of Provo, Utah; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in various states.

In addition to her parents, Edna was predeceased by husband, Robert Ritter; daughter, Teri Rzeczkowski; sisters, Fern Moore, Garnet Sheets, and Helen Zaronsky; and brothers, Earl Long, George Long, Wilmer Long, and Merle Long.

Friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept 2, with the Rev. Linda Snyder officiating.

Interment will follow in the Middle Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Animal Angels, the Humane Society, Fayette Friends of Animals, or to a in memory of Edna Dawn Ritter.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

