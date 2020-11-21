Edward Arnold Kostelnik, of Comfort, Texas, 82, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Methodist Main Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Edward was born on June 10, 1938, in Connellsville, the first child of Michael and Helen Kostelnik.

He attended St John the Evangelist Catholic School, then Connellsville High School, where he excelled both in his studies and on the athletic fields, graduating as the valedictorian of his class. Ed next attended Princeton University, where he played football all four years and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering. From there, Ed worked as an engineer for Mobil Oil International.

While working in the Sudan, he met the love of his life, Nicole, whose father, Nicholas Marko, was also working in Africa as an economist for the International Monetary Fund. Ed and Nicole fell in love, returned to America, got married, and started their family. Over several years, Ed took various work assignments, moving the family through New York, Louisiana, and ultimately to Texas, where they settled in Houston. In 1973, with the faithful encouragement of his wife, Ed struck out on his own to found KW Industries, shepherding his company over four decades into a premier manufacturer of outdoor lighting standards. Following a successful career as an entrepreneur and businessman, Ed moved with his wife to Comfort, Texas, realizing a love and passion for living and ranching among the rolling hills of the Texas Hill Country. A faith-filled man and loyal member of the Catholic Church, Ed volunteered as an altar server, a member of parish council, and a lector at different parishes during his lifetime.

In the end, Ed rose from the most humble of origins to achieve the American dream while serving others, and through it all, he loved his wife and sons foremost, while always maintaining his staunch faith, unyielding integrity, and profound humility.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Kostelnik Jr. and Helen Shrinkle Kostelnik.

Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Nicole Marko Kostelnik of Comfort, Texas; his three sons, Edward Arnold Kostelnik Jr. of Comfort, Texas, Nicholas Michael Kostelnik of Sugar Land, Texas, and Andre Marko Kostelnik of Houston, Texas, and their loving wives and children. Ed also is survived by his loving sister, Evelyn Marie Kostelnik of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and numerous cousins and other relatives, with whom he made many childhood memories while growing up on Rock Street in Connellsville.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort, Texas. Longtime family friend, Father Francis Macatangay, pastor of St Cecilia Catholic Church in Houston, Texas, will preside.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no reception will follow. Ed's family will host a celebration of life at a later date after the pandemic subsides.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Ed's name to either the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund or the MD Anderson Cancer Center.