|
Edward B. Martynowski, 90, of Melcroft, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Edward was born May 28, 1929, in Everson, the son of the late Andrew and Veronica Martynowski.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of St. Raymond of the Mountain Catholic Church, Donegal, and American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant. He was retired from Ed's Service Center, Melcroft.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Rose LaRosa Martynowski; children, Patricia Wilson of Uniontown, Bernard "Butch" Martinowski (Mary) of Acme, Debra Dilling and Karen Martinowski, both of Greensburg; grandchildren, Kristy Martinowski, Josh Dilling, Ashley Patrosky and Craig Waldron; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Vincent Martynowski of Mt. Pleasant; and sisters, Marcella Gula of Mt. Pleasant and Theresa Herriman of Williamsport.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his grandsons, Steven Martinowski and Jason Wilson; brothers, Raymond, Joseph, and Robert Martynowski; and sisters, Frances Seich and Dorothy Martynowski.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Edward's funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Raymond of the Mountain Catholic Church, 170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as Celebrant. Everyone, please meet directly at the church.
Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, will follow in the St. Raymond Cemetery.
Please visit Edward's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.