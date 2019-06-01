Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius RC Church
Dunbar, PA
Edward C. Hardy


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward C. Hardy Obituary

Edward C. Hardy, 82, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Uniontown.

He was born May 2, 1937, in Dunbar, son of the late Amzi Hardy and Henrietta Shipley Hardy.

He graduated from Dunbar Township High School, was a member of St. Aloysius RC Church, Irishtown Sportsman Club, and the NRA, and he was an avid softball player.

He was a mechanic for Anchor Glass, Connellsville.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Geraldine Langor Hardy; children, Edward D. (Andrea) Hardy and Denise (Rob) Rathi; grandchildren, Megan (Ben) Patsch, Adam (Francesca Pounds and children) Parfitt, and Jeanine (Brandon) Dull; great-grandchildren, Addison Parfitt, Isaac Patsch, and Hannah Patsch; sister-in-law, Ann Hardy; and nieces and nephews.

Edward was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He was predeceased by siblings, Effie (Chris) Hughes, Emma (Robert) Schwenning, Sarah (Robert) Martin, William (Marge) Hardy, Wilbur Hardy, Donald (Nancy) Hardy, and James Hardy, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Morning prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Aloysius RC Church, Dunbar, with Fr. Bob Lubic as celebrant.

Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Special thanks to Michelle Williams for the wonderful care she gave to Edward.

