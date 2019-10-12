Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlick Cemetery
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlick Cemetery
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Edward C. Whipkey


1925 - 2019
Edward C. Whipkey Obituary

Edward Cecil Whipkey, 94, of Amelia, Va., formerly of Connellsville, passed away Sept.10, 2019, in Richmond, Va.

He was born May 26, 1925, in Connellsville, the eldest son of the late Cecil and Effie (Leichliter) Whipkey.

He retired at age 77 from J.H. Martin & Sons Contractors, Richmond, Va., where he worked as a heavy equipment operator.

In addition to his loving wife, Geraldine M. (Miller) Whipkey, he was predeceased by his brothers, Louis Paul, Rausel, Rayburn, Lee, Earl and Charles (Ham); his sisters, Jennie May, Reva Woods, Helen Martini and Bernadine Etling; and grandson, Keith Basinger.

He is survived by his children, Lois Butler (Dave), Larry, Sue Basinger, Glenda Basinger (Ron), Pam Gonda (Tom); grandchildren, Larry Beal (Audra), Stacy Pardoe (Marc), Michael, Christopher, Danielle, Brandon, Zach, Ronnie Basinger (Kathy), Mindy Basinger Grubbs (Mike) and Jackie Miles; his sisters, Betty Grimm, Anna (Kitty) Kelly, and Cecil (Sis) Dietrich; his sister-in-law, Jerry Prinkey; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Greenlick Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Please meet at the cemetery.

