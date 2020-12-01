1/
Edward Camp Sr.
Edward Camp Sr., 84, of Dunbar, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Dunbar, son of Charles F. Camp and Maude Hiles Camp.

Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Emily J. Martin Camp; son, Edward Camp Jr. and wife Andrea J; grandchildren, Haley and Edward III; sister, Dorothy Miller; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Charles Camp and Clarence Camp; sisters, Ethel Camp and Edith Stull.

Friends will be received Wednesday, noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in BURHANS CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held in the funeral home, Thursday at 11a.m. with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Military rites accorded by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.Masks are required.



Published in Daily Courier on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
