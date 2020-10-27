Edward G. Zimmerman, 93, of Connellsville died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

He was born Oct. 18, 1927, in New Kensington, a son of the late Gustave and Elsie Baldauf Zimmerman.

Mr. Zimmerman was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1945-1947. He was retired from Beneficial Finance in Connellsville, where he was manager for 40 years. Ed coached Pony League baseball for several years. Among his hobbies, he was an avid golfer who was an active member at Kings Mountain Resort, and he was instrumental in the establishment of the Senior Scramble for many years. He also enjoyed woodworking and especially then giving his family members many of his works.

He is survived by his wife, Doris J. Ferguson Zimmerman; his children, Carol Lynn of Las Vegas, Nev., Nancy Page and her husband John, Lt. Col. (Ret.), and David Zimmerman of Ligonier; and his grandchildren, Jeff, Adam and Brian Lynn, Mathew and Michael Page, and Jay and Cole Zimmerman.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Judy Zimmerman.

As per the wishes of Mr. Zimmerman, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

