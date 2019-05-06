Edward L. Grimm, 82, of Connellsville, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at Mercy Hospital.

He was born on November 7, 1936, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Eugene and Mildred (Goodlock) Grimm.

He graduated from Saint Vincent Preparatory School in 1955.

After graduating, he began working for the family business, Pittsburgh-Brownsville Express, before retiring from a long career with Pitt Ohio.

He married his wife of 60 years, Sondra (Vannucci) Grimm, on September 27, 1958, at St. Sebastian Church in Belle Vernon. The couple raised four sons.

He was a long-time member of the Connellsville Elks Lodge #503, Knights of Columbus Council #948, and the Teamsters.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his sister Millie.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sondra; sons, Edward, Jr. of Connellsville, Terry of Pittsburgh, Kevin of Connellsville, and Brad of Boston, Mass.; brothers, David of Connellsville and Eugene, Jr. "Nookie" Grimm of Pittsburgh, and their families; daughters-in-law, Michelle Grimm and Mary Grimm; eight adoring grandchildren and their spouses: Tiffany (Grimm) Guittap and husband Justin Guittap, Justin Grimm and wife Marissa, Madison, Mia, Max, and Mckenzie Grimm all of Connellsville and Elizabeth and Sofia Grimm of Boston, Mass. and one great-grandson, Aiden Guittap of Uniontown.

Family, friends, and all others will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home (418 Pittsburgh St., Connellsville) where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville with Rev. Fr. Daniel Ulishney as Celebrant.

Interment will be private.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.