Edward Paul Casini, 75, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 6, 1945, in Connellsville, a son of the late Edward Stryczek and Helen (Welc) Stryczek Casini. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Georgia Pacific (now Bluelinx). He was a member of St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, and the 49ers Club, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Dante Casini; his daughter, Sheri Casini, and a brother-in-law, Rob Menanno. Ed was the love of life of his wife, Marcy (Lastik) Casini; also survived by his son, Edward Paul Casini and his girlfriend Andrea Renze, who Ed adored, of Connellsville; his brother, Daniel Casini and wife Sharon of Connellsville; a brother in-law, Johnny Lastic and Elaine of Hunker; two sistersin law, Sharon Evans of South Greensburg and Patty Nicely and husband Denny of Derry; two aunts, Gerry Zawalich of Florida and Kitty Casini of Dilliner; his beloved cats, Silky and Shy and several nieces and nephews. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday followed by visitation until 8 p.m. at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 40 people at a time and face masks are required. The family would like to say thanks to Cindy from Home Health Care for being so kind to Ed. Also thanks to Andrea for supplying him oatmeal cookies, cinnamon rolls and cat treats. Ed thought the world of Andrea. www.bachafh.com



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.
