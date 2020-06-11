Edward Pindro, 88, of Star Junction, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.

Born October 31, 1931, in Star Junction, he was the son of the late Steve and Mary Bindus Pindro.

A lifelong resident of Star Junction, Mr. Pindro was a member of St. John the Baptist RC Church, Perryopolis. Edward was retired from U.S. Steel, Clairton Works, was a member of the Star Junction Fish & Game Club, enjoyed camping, hunting, and sled dog racing, and won several trophies in weight-pulling competitions.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Pasquinelli Pindro, to whom he was married 62 years; three sons and a daughter in-law, Edward Douglas Pindro of Connellsville, Joseph Michael Pindro of Vanderbilt, and Jeffrey Alan and Lori Pindro of Hopwood; sister, Matilda Kallock of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Christopher Pindro, Josephine Pindro, Makenzie Pindro, and Tristin Pindro; two great-grandchildren, Avram and Adalina Pindro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Steve and Albert Pindro; and four sisters, Mildred Kromer, Helen Pindro, Betty Guth, and Margaret Zdehovan.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations, LLC, family owned and operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, 724-736- 2515, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Efren Ambre of St. John the Baptist RC Church officiating.

Interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.

Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate of "green phase," guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines. Masks MUST be worn, and social distancing still must be maintained.

Condolences are accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.