Edward "Ed" Sebeck, 70, of Scottdale (East Huntingdon Township), passed away suddenly on Friday, March 1, 2019, in West Nipissing, Ontario, Canada, of natural causes while on his way to Lake Temagami for his annual ice fishing trip. Ed was born May 11, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Albert and Marie (Babura) Sebeck. He married Clara Erwin Sebeck on June 17, 1972. Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was employed as a machinist at Precision Defense in North Huntingdon and at Kin-Tech in Irwin. A graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1966, he also studied at WCCC, Youngwood, in the machinist program. Ed was a member of the Grace Fellowship Church in Everson, where he was active in the Sunday evening fellowship class. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he served as a sergeant during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with three stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Ed was a member of the West Newton Masonic Lodge and served on the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard burial detail. Ed has always been a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and boating and enjoyed nature. His trips to Canada were some of his most treasured memories. Ed will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 46 years, Clara (Erwin) Sebeck; his three sons, Ed Sebeck and his wife Joleen of Ruffsdale, Earnest Sebeck of Export, and Albert Sebeck and his wife Stacie of Pittsburgh; his five grandchildren, Raine, Tommi Page, Daisy, Brennan, and Griffin; his sister, Veronica Batchel of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joe and Bobby Sebeck; and his sister, Rose Malik. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Jake Cirigliano officiating. Full military honors will be bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard. The West Newton Masonic Lodge will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Ed always wanted to help his fellow veterans. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scottdale Borough, c/o: Concerned Scottdale Veterans, 10 Mt. Pleasant Road, Scottdale, PA 15683. Love lasts forever!