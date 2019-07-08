Eldon Allen "Red" Largent, 91, of Connellsville, passed away on July 6, 2019 at the Country Care Manor, Fayette City.

He was born in Connellsville on Dec. 29, 1927, the only child of Morris and Edna Harmon Largent.

Eldon graduated from Connellsville High School in 1945. He served as a Medic in the United States Army from April 1946 to April 1947. Upon his discharge, he moved to Corry, Pa. and was in the watch-making and jewelry business.

After returning to Connellsville, he was employed as a delivery driver for Goodwin Cleaners. He also worked for several car agencies in the area, the last being service manager for Richard Chevrolet from where he retired in 1990.

Eldon was a member of the Christian Church of Connellsville and was a past elder.

He also belonged to King Solomon's Lodge No. 346 F&AM and the Connellsville Royal Arch Chapter No. 283, serving as High Priest in 1966.

Eldon was married to Bonnie Guard Largent for 56 years. They had no children. He also is survived by a son, Jeffrey ( Nancy) Martin of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Catherine( Gordon) Christopher of Lubbock, Texas, and Sarah ( Frank) Cua of Delmont; four great-grandchildren, Robert, Edith and Nancy Christopher and Lucia Cua; and a brotherin law Ronald Sechrist.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Burial will be private. Any donations in Eldon's memory may be made to the Connellsville Christian Church, 212 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, Pa. 15425 or a church of your choice or organization in the local area.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, Pa. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com