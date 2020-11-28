1/
Eleanor A. Mansberry
Eleanor Almeda Mansberry, 92, of Connellsville, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born Nov. 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward and Bertha Collins Johnston.

Almeda is survived by one son, Russell Eugene Mansberry of Connellsville.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gilford Mansberry in 2008; a son, Keith Mansberry; two brothers, Russell and Willard Johnston; and four sisters, Evelyn Johnston, Lois Glover, Betty Trent and Grace Shroyer.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Joseph Wingrove Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
