|
|
Eleanor Joan Kalp Jones, 74, who was married to M. Leroy Jones for 56 years, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home in Georgetown, Ky.
She was born July 6, 1945, in Acme, to the late Jess and Hazel Kalp.
Eleanor was a 1963 graduate of Connellsville High School. She attended Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, she loved to bake, and she retired in 2012 as a bookkeeper for the American Saddlebred Horse Association. Eleanor loved her family and was very strong in her faith.
In addition to her husband Leroy, she is survived by her sons, Timothy Lee (Libby) Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brian Keith (Latonya) Jones of Georgetown, Ky.; grandchildren, Brian Lee Jones of Georgetown, and Matthew Jones and Paige Jones, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a great-grandchild, Sabrina Sturgill. She also is survived by her brother, Jess (Barbara) Kalp of Acme; and sisters, Ava Siesky of Mt. Pleasant, Polly (Clay) Hissem of Stahlstown, and Dorothy (Richard) Baughman of Louisa, Va.