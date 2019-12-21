Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor J. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor J. Jones Obituary

Eleanor Joan Kalp Jones, 74, who was married to M. Leroy Jones for 56 years, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home in Georgetown, Ky.

She was born July 6, 1945, in Acme, to the late Jess and Hazel Kalp.

Eleanor was a 1963 graduate of Connellsville High School. She attended Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, she loved to bake, and she retired in 2012 as a bookkeeper for the American Saddlebred Horse Association. Eleanor loved her family and was very strong in her faith.

In addition to her husband Leroy, she is survived by her sons, Timothy Lee (Libby) Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brian Keith (Latonya) Jones of Georgetown, Ky.; grandchildren, Brian Lee Jones of Georgetown, and Matthew Jones and Paige Jones, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a great-grandchild, Sabrina Sturgill. She also is survived by her brother, Jess (Barbara) Kalp of Acme; and sisters, Ava Siesky of Mt. Pleasant, Polly (Clay) Hissem of Stahlstown, and Dorothy (Richard) Baughman of Louisa, Va.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -