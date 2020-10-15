Elise Marie Hull, 79, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side.

She was born Aug. 14, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Porterfield) Hart.

Elsie's pride and joy was her family, and through the years, she was a loving homemaker.

Elsie had a wonderful relationship with God and a truly strong faith.

Elise is survived by her children, Cindy Chick, Gilbert Ohler, Patty Ohler, Joann Porterfield, Quinten Ohler, Wanda Knopsnider, and Lori Ansell; 20 grandchildren; and her siblings, Frank Lee Hart and Audrey Smitley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Marie and Margaret; and her grandparents, Frank and Ida Porterfield.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Elise's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held, and interment will be private.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.