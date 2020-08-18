Elizabeth A. Stock, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 94. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Fusco and was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Howard W. Stock and her siblings Jennie, Gene, Millie, Helen, Alfonso, Tony, John and Freeman. Liz was the perfect wife of Howard Stock, the loving mother to her two sons, Lee (Charlene) of Chalk Hill, and Howie (Debbie) of Connellsville. She was the adoring grandmother to her two grandchildren, Brandon of Uniontown and Lexi (Patrick O'Connor) of Rockville, Md. In 2018, she became the joyful great-grandmother of Madeline Marie O'Conner. Liz worked in retail until she was hired by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, as a classroom assistant for special needs children. Her creativity and her kind heart touched all the students in her care and the staff who worked with her. Being a wizard with plaster craft and tissue paper, she always had boundless energy to decorate the classroom or help with a special event in whatever school she was working at the time. Although she loved her job, her heart was dedicated to being a homemaker. She was ahead of her time with DYI projects. Sewing, gluing, redoing, "down in the back cellar" was where you could always find her. Her decorating skills were unmatched. Liz had endless patience for any project she attempted and also with her grandchildren. She taught them baking and allowed them to make tents all over her house with sheets and blankets when she babysat them. In the kitchen, Liz was a master. She was an outstanding cook, but the presentation was her signature. An unexpected guest would always be treated to a gourmet meal that seemed effortless. Her grandchildren's favorite meal was her spaghetti and chicken dinner. Through the years she hosted parties for all occasions, including pool parties, and wine tastings with friends. She never said no to anyone who asked her to help make decorations for a wedding or shower. We hope her unselfish spirit will live on through her descendants. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Dunbar. The family extends a special thank you to her friend, Louise Swaney, who checked on her daily and made it possible for her to remain in her home. Thank you to the Uniontown Hospital staff for their kindness. Due to the coronavirus there will be a private viewing at funeral home for only the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Special Olympics, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403. give.specialolympic.org. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown. DeGusipe.com